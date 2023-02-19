When planning your road trip itinerary, be sure to leave some extra room in your schedule for unexpected stops or side trips.

DALLAS (KDAF) — We’ve all been at the grocery store buying snacks and drinks to have in the car for your upcoming road trip and while you might think you know your state’s favorite snack on the road, this report will have you questioning everything.

A report from Upgraded Points looked at Google trends over the last five years to find the most popular road trip snack in every U.S. state, and while that may not translate to your snack lineup, it’s sure is what people are looking for.

The report found, “As it turns out, one of America’s favorite snacks isn’t only popular in the Midwest. Potato chips were the most popular road trip snack overall and the most popular road trip snack in 3 more states than Combos or rice cakes. Sour Patch Kids performed the best out of any snack that was the product of 1 specific brand, and salty snacks were preferred to sweet ones in a competition that was never really a competition.”

You’d think that Texas would go for some chips, beef jerky, or something along those lines, but nope, the Lone Star State is going healthy.

Along with six other states, the top road trip snack for Texans are rice cakes!