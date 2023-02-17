DALLAS (KDAF) — Woof! Man’s best friend can never be replaced unless you’re a cat person, but if you’re a cat person, you’re more than likely a dog person too, no one can blame you, dogs are the best.

But what dogs are the most popular in Texas and the US in 2023? Well, we hope you’ve got the room as a study conducted by experts at OurFitPets found the most Googled dog breeds in America.

The study found that the Cane Corso has been named the top dog in Texas and the US, “The results revealed that the Cane Corso is America’s most Googled dog breed and is searched for 1.32 million times on average each month. It was found to be the most searched-for dog breed in 46 out of 50 states, including North Carolina, Virginia, Tennessee, Missouri, and South Carolina.”

Coming in second place for the Lone Star State was the French Bulldog, which was the third-most popular in the country according to the study.

The American Kennel Club says that the Cane Corso is a smart, trainable, confident, and a peerless protector, “The Corso’s lineage goes back to ancient Roman times, and the breed’s name roughly translates from the Latin as ‘bodyguard-dog.’ At nearly 28 inches at the shoulder and often weighing more than 100 pounds, with a large head, alert expression, and muscles rippling beneath their short, stiff coat, Corsi are at a glance intimidating creatures.”