DALLAS (KDAF) — Here comes the bride, but why is this wedding outside? Outdoor weddings can be one of the most beautiful experiences for families and friends of the happy couple but if they’re not done at the right time of year it could be miserably hot or cold.

So, where’s the happy medium of cool/warmness, and how to avoid the weather really giving you fits like rain and other such WX events? We checked out a report from Shane Co on the best days for outdoor weddings based on climate data from the National Weather Service.

“But a forecast of rain or a heatwave can quickly turn that dream into a bridal headache. So which days are the least risky for an outdoor wedding? Shane Co. analyzed three decades of U.S. climate data to find out,” the report said.

So, if you’re getting hitched in the Lone Star State, the best days for an outdoor wedding in these cities are:

Austin – April 21

Dallas – September 30

Houston – April 19

San Antonio – April 19

The report cites, “Cities like Dallas, Texas; Memphis, Tennessee; and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, each have ideal wedding dates in late September (22nd-30th) when, historically, the chances of rain are lowest and wedding-goers can beat the heat (71-74°F).”