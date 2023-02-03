DALLAS (KDAF) — Every town, city, county, and state has a famous restaurant that goes beyond local fame and is looked at as a must-visit every time you’re within 50 miles of it.

Naturally, Texas’ top spot involves barbecue, but of course, there are many more famous eateries around the Lone Star State in the world of BBQ and Tex-Mex. We checked out a report from Love Food on the most famous restaurant in every state.

“America has some incredible restaurants. From coast to coast, there are fine-dining spots, tasty burger and barbecue joints, and cafés, shacks, and delis that are genius in their simplicity,” Love Food wrote.

Right outside of Austin in the city of Driftwood, is Texas’ most famous restaurant, Salt Lick BBQ. While the most famous spot is in Driftwood, this BBQ joint has other locations in Round Rock and at Austin’s Aiport and DFW Airport. This spot is known as a Texas Legend since 1967.

“In a state known for its barbecue, it takes a lot to stand out – but plenty of meat-lovers make the pilgrimage to this wide-open ranch, 30 minutes outside Austin. The famed pit here has been cooking up delectable meat since 1967, with brisket, pulled pork and bison ribs among the favorites,” the report said.