DALLAS (KDAF) — The holiday season is filled with some of the best foods known to mankind and sweets are on another level & everyone is baking or trying to pass off a cake from the local bakery as their own. Hey, there’s no shame in the game, we get it.

While Thursday, December 15 is National Cupcake Day, we’re going to focus on the larger version of this delicious treat, straight-up cake.

We checked out a report from the prestigious Food Network on the 50 States of Cakes, basically, the best cake spot in every state across the U.S. Texas’ top spot is bringing on the flavor in a major way with some good-looking cake.

For the best cake in Texas, you’re actually going to get the best of both worlds of Three Brothers Bakery’s pumpecapple piecake down in Houston.

The report said, “Everything is bigger in Texas, include the cakes. Weighing in at 24 pounds, this hefty pastry, from Three Brothers Bakery, is actually three cakes in one (pumpkin spice, chocolate, and apple spice), each stuffed with a matching pie. As if it weren’t indulgent enough, the 11-inch stack is finished with a cream cheese frosting, caramel drizzle and crushed pecans.”