DALLAS (KDAF) — What makes the perfect burrito? Tortilla, meat, cheese, beans, rice, salsa, sauce, and then whatever fixings you can think of right?

While burritos can be fun and easy to make at home, there’s truly nothing like getting one professionally cooked up for you, but the question becomes what spots have the best burritos in the country?

We checked out a report from Yelp on the top burrito eateries in every state, “The eateries on this list are serving up everything from traditional burritos filled with rice, beans, and cheese to elevated flavors that will satisfy every palate. Grab a lobster sushi burrito from Kenji Burger in Hawaii, a chicken tikka burrito from Bollywood Grill in New Jersey or even a poutine burrito at Block 16 in Nebraska.”

When it comes to Texas burritos, the top spot belongs to Austin’s T-Loc’s Sonora Hot Dogs of all places.

Fan favorite’s over at T-Loc’s are:

Hotdog “Con Todo”

Carne Asada Burrito

Ranch Fries

La Sonora Dip

The Eggsplosion Burrito