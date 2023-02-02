DALLAS (KDAF) – Going out to a bar is always a good time with friends, but getting a little dressed up and finding a secret door to a cool speakeasy brings forth a very unique experience outside of simply going out for drinks.

The new year calls for new experiences, so, why not try out some of the best speakeasies in the entire country? We checked out a report from Yelp on the top speakeasies in the US and of course, Texas has some spots on the list.

“During prohibition, love birds who wanted to get their cocktail on would sneak off to secret hot spots called speakeasies! The mystery, romance, and rebellious spirit of the time is still alive 100 years later. Go back in time with your Valentine and discover the hidden doors, passwords, dimly lit lounges, and expert mixologists of the Top 50 Speakeasies in the US and Canada, according to Yelp,” the report said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Here are the Texas spots that made the list:

Here Nor There – Austin

Prohibition ATX – Austin

Sidebar – Edinburg