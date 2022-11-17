DALLAS (KDAF) — What are some of the best desserts in the southern United States? Pecan Pie to some is the best of the best, but there’s something to be said about the humble but ridiculously delicious banana pudding.

Did you know that some of the best banana pudding in the entire world is made at a few Texas restaurants, neither did we until we checked out a report from Taste Atlas?

The report cites food experts when it comes to finding the best of any food in America and the world as a whole. So, where can you find the best banana pudding you may be asking, well it’s at these two Texas restaurants:

Pecan Lodge in Dallas

Stiles Switch BBQ in Austin

So, why all of the banana pudding talk? Well, it’s Banana Pudding Lovers Month in November!

“Like most puddings, banana pudding can be prepared and flavored in a surprisingly large number of ways, and it can be added to a bunch of other dessert dishes,” NationalToday said.