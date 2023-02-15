DALLAS (KDAF) — Working for a good company is always top of mind for working-class Americans and while big-name companies can be attractive, midsize employers can provide a wonderful work experience as well.

The problem becomes finding the best ones to work for, but of course, we’ve got an answer for you after checking out Forbes look at the country’s best midsize employers for 2023.

“Forbes and Statista Inc., a leading provider of market and consumer data, selected companies for this prestigious recognition based on an independent survey taken by approximately 45,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 workers in the United States,” according to a press release.

So, with that being said, it’s nice to know that the Lone Star State is filled with phenomenal companies, here’s a look at the companies listed among Forbes 2023 rankings:

Coming in at No. 6 on the list was Dallas’ Atmos Energy in the utility industry. They have nearly 5,000 employees and have been around since 1906.

North Texas is keeping it going in the top 20 with Irving’s Finance of America Companies coming in at No. 20 in the business services and supplies industry. They’ve been around since 2013.

The last Texas company in the top 100 at No. 78 is Tarrant County College District in Fort Worth. It’s obviously in the education industry with over 4,500 employees and has been around since 1965.