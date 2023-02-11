DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s always going to be a good day when you start it with a latte, wow, that should actually be on a t-shirt.

We are talking about one of the best and most beloved coffee drinks out there, the latte as it is National Latte Day on Saturday, Feb. 11!

National Today said, “Lattes are one of the most popular drinks in the country. They have been a part of American and European culture for a long time. They are traditionally served hot, but as coffee shops have evolved, cold versions of lattes began to be served.”

So, where can you find the best coffee shops in America to not only get some tasty coffee but some awesome latte art as well? We checked out a report from Men’s Journal to answer that very question, and among the 40 ranked in the report two of the best coffee shops in the country can be found in Texas.

Houndstooth, Austin Good beans, amazing espresso, but an even better mug game

Drip Coffee, University Park A modern take on big-city coffee culture in Dallas

