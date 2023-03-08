DALLAS (KDAF) — Credit cards are a double-edged sword because they can help you build your credit, protect your money, and help you in a bind, however, if you’re using them more than you should, you’re probably racking up large amounts of debt in the process, which isn’t good.

WalletHub conducted a credit card debt study in early March to find how debt has grown throughout America and which cities have seen the most growth in credit card debt last year.

“U.S. consumers are back to bad habits when it comes to credit card debt. Consumers added an all-time record $180.3 billion in new credit card debt to their tab during 2022, capped off by an $85.8 billion increase during the fourth quarter alone – the biggest quarterly increase ever,” the study said.

These are the Texas cities and where they ranked based on credit card debt increase across the country:

Corpus Christi – No. 7

Lubbock – No. 35

Amarillo – No. 41

Garland – No. 44

Brownsville – No. 64

San Antonio – No. 71

Grand Prairie – No. 72

Laredo – No. 77

El Paso – No. 97