DALLAS (KDAF) — WalletHub has released its ranking of the best cities in the nation for basketball fans and two Lone Star State cities have made the top 10 list: San Antonio (7) and Houston (9).

North Texas also saw some representation on the list with Dallas ranking 18th in the nation.

To make their ranking, WalletHub compared almost 300 large cities across 21 different metrics from the performance level of each city’s NBA and NCAA Division 1 team(s) to ticket prices and stadium accessibility.

Here were the top 10

Los Angeles, CA Boston, MA Salt Lake City, UT San Fransisco, CA Philadelphia, PA Miami, FL San Antonio, TX Washington D.C. Houston, TX Oklahoma City, OK

For the full report, visit WalletHub.