DALLAS (KDAF) — STEM jobs are all the rage in this day and age as the workforce continues to grow in droves within this field of work which spans far and wide.

A new report from RCLCO Real Estate Consulting tallied the results of its 2022 STEM Job Growth Index, which shows which metros are projected to have the strongest outlook for growth in STEM jobs.

“The analysis focuses on metrics in four major areas RCLCO finds to be paramount to the growth of STEM jobs: STEM Trends/Economic Factors, Workforce Quality, Quality of Life/Health, and Business Climate. In total, RCLCO identified and weighted 23 different indicators they believe best characterize the four major categories and can quantify their impact on the STEM job market,” a press release stated.

Not only did the Lone Star State get some nice representation but one Central Texas city was ranked atop of this list:

No. 1 Austin

No. 11 Dallas

Here are the key findings from RCLCO’s STEMdex:

Austin, TX returns to the top-ranked spot after placing 2nd and 3rd in the last two annual publications of the STEMdex.

Philadelphia, PA was the only new entrant to the Top 20 of the STEMdex this year.

Of the largest fifty MSA’s, San Jose has the highest concentration of STEM jobs today.

The top 5 most heavily concentrated STEM markets – San Jose, Washington DC, San Francisco, Austin, and Boston all rank within the top 10 for projected future job growth.