DALLAS (KDAF) — There are times when you have no other options but to go out and grab some fast food to feed yourself and your family, and sometimes it’s just okay while others it’s among the best meals you’ve ever had.

While everyone has their preference of fast food joints, what cities in the US are best for lovers of fast food? We checked out a recently released report from Lawn Starter on 2023’s best cities for fast food.

“From the drive-in to the drive-thru, America loves finger-lickin’ good fast food. But which cities are best for satisfying on-the-go hunger (or on-the-couch cravings)? LawnStarter compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities to rank 2023’s Best Cities for Fast Food Lovers,” the report said.

These Texas cities were ranked among the 50 best cities in the country for fast food:

McAllen – 9

Killeen – 15

Austin – 20

San Antonio – 35

Plano – 36

McKinney – 41

Dallas – 44

The report added, “Despite having fewer fast-food joints, McLovin’ McAllen, Texas (No. 9), has the second-highest average consumer rating for fast-food establishments and third-best Quality rank overall. Other Lone Star cities like Killeen (No. 15) and Austin (No. 20) scored well, thanks to their high-quality eats.

“San Antonio (No. 35) ties for the second-highest number of Fasties Award-winning brands. SA is also where Texas chains Taco Cabana, Church’s Chicken, and Bill Miller Bar-B-Q began.”