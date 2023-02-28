DALLAS (KDAF) — The new year is already two months in with March starting in the blink of an eye, and if one of your resolutions was to be happier in 2023, you might be able to measure it better based on where you live.

A study from WalletHub found 2023’s happiest cities in America and it’s not only the things to do and eat, and how much things cost around you that make up the happiness but even how much the sun shines and other factors can play into the overall happiness scale.

The study said, “But not everywhere in the U.S. experiences a uniform level of happiness. As this study aims to illustrate, moving to a certain city may help you be more content. WalletHub drew upon the various findings of positive-psychology research in order to determine which among more than 180 of the largest U.S. cities is home to the happiest people in America.”

These are where some Texas cities wound up on the list with none in the top 10 or even top 25:

Plano – 28

Austin – 49

Irving – 94

Grand Prairie – 99

Garland – 101

Laredo – 110

Fort Worth – 113

Brownsville – 116

El Paso – 118

Arlington – 123

Dallas – 124

