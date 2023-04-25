DALLAS( KDAF)— I guess if you can make it in these Texas cities, you can make it anywhere.

No matter where you choose to pursue your entrepreneurial dreams, success can be attainable with the right attitude and business savvy. I guess Texas is no stranger to this.

A financial advisory website, Wallet Hub, listed the best cities to start a business. Fort Worth ranked at #9. Austin ranked at #10.

Wallet Hub said “In order to help aspiring entrepreneurs — from restaurant owners to high-tech movers and shakers — maximize their chances for long-term prosperity in the current difficult economic situation, WalletHub compared the relative startup opportunities that exist in 100 U.S. cities. We did so using 19 key metrics, ranging from the five-year business-survival rate to labor costs to office-space affordability”.

