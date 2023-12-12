The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Three Texas cities have landed in the top 50 for Cities with the Best Work-Life Balance. As the new year approaches, striving to have a balance is very important.

A new study by HowtoStartanLLC.org analyzed data from 170 of the most populated cities across the country. According to the study, Plano and McKinney both have positive scores when it comes to work intensity, economic stability and health and wellness.

GettyImages

Plano, Austin and McKinney came in the top 50 for best places for work-life balance. Plano and Austin were high on the list coming in at #29 Plano and #30 Austin.

McKinney ranked #47 for work-life balance. The cities’ average commute time is 26 minutes with 8.5 percent having a commute that is 60 minutes or longer.

Look at the full list and stats, here.