DALLAS (KDAF) – One of the best things about eating at a Mexican restaurant is the free chips and salsa that’s laid on your table the second you sit down.

Here’s your sign to hit up your go-to spot for chips and salsa as Sunday, January 29 was National Corn Chip Day! “Eat corn chips and have fun doing it. With the varieties of corn chips to enjoy from, you can buy a lot and mix them up. That way you get a different but similarly delightful flavor in every chip,” National Today said.

Maybe you’re looking to broaden your Mexican food-eating experience beyond your local spots, but where are you supposed to go in order to find the best in the country?

We checked out a report from Restaurant Clicks on the 11 US Cities with amazing Mexican Food.

The report said, “Whether you’re smack-dab in the middle of the city or the suburbs, you’ll want to make the trip to these 11 best cities for Mexican food if you can’t get enough of the cultural deliciousness.”

Three Texas cities cracked into this list, and without further ado, here are the top cities for amazing Mexican food in America:

Austin Los Angeles Phoenix San Antonio Chicago Miami New York Denver Houston Tucson San Diego