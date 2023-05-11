DALLAS(KDAF)—From finding the best place to raise your kids, work, and even retire, location is everything. But where do you begin with so many cities?

Online educational search engine, Niche, listed the 2023 best cities to live in America. Ranking highly on Niche’s list were cities with strong job markets, affordable housing, and diverse activities for residents.

Niche said,” The goal of our Best Places to Live Rankings is to provide accurate, comparable, and thorough evaluations of places. To do so, we’ve collected and analyzed dozens of rankings factors from federal and local government datasets.

According to the list, The Woodlands ranked #3, which is right outside Houston. Another Texas city, Plano ranked #11 and Richardson ranked #12 on the list that’s part of the DFW metroplex.

As a whole, Niche listed 25 cities as the best places to live in America, make sure to visit their website to check out the entire list.