DALLAS (KDAF) — Sure, walking around enjoying some Christmas lights is fun, but the real fun is sitting in the car blasting holiday tunes with your family while driving through some phenomenal holiday lights.

We’ve finally made it to December and Thursday, Dec. 1 is National Christmas Lights Day! “Whether they shine against a blanket of snow or glimmer from the trunk of a palm tree, Christmas lights have their own special kind of beauty,” National Today said.

We know it’ll be a bit easier anyway packing the fam in the car and driving around sipping some hot chocolate together, just don’t spill. A report from Only In Your State found the 14 best drive-thru Christmas lights in the country, and of course, Texas was a mainstay on this list.

“Drive-thru Christmas lights displays are a fun and festive way to celebrate the holidays. They’re easy for anyone to enjoy from the comfort of their car, are a blast for kids and adults alike, and often include animated scenes and musical numbers,” the report said.

Here is a look at the two Texas drive-thrus that cracked the list:

No. 1 Trail of Lights, Zilker Park – Austin

“A family favorite for decades, this year’s drive-thru event features more than 2 million lights around the park, 90 lighted holiday trees, and over 70 other holiday displays and lighted tunnels. Tune in on the radio for Christmas music and trivia. The event runs from December 2 through December 23,” Only In Your State said.

No. 12 Zoo Lights, Dallas Zoo – Dallas

“There will be lights, lanterns, and plenty of holiday cheer at this very special safari at the Dallas Zoo. With more than a million lights, larger-than-life animal lanterns, and Santa’s workshop, you won’t want to miss it. The show is open on select nights from November 17 through January 1,” Only In Your State Said.