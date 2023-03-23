DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s something to be said about the simplicity and complexity tamales can bring to your taste buds and stomach, and Texas is filled with some of the best in the world.

Thursday, March 23 is National Tamale Day, “The corn dough forms the outer pocket and the fillings make up the soft bit inside the pocket.

“Each tamale is wrapped in a corn husk or a banana leaf and is usually steamed or boiled before eating. One bite into it, and you can taste the pillowy taste of corn mingling with the delicious fillings.”

We checked out a report from Mashed about the best tamales in the country and two Texas cities are home to the best spots on the list.

“We’d argue that even the simplest of places create the most delightful packages. The best tamale restaurants aren’t necessarily the ones winning James Beard Awards or are dog-eared in Michelin guide books around coffee tables. They’re the ones reminding us, plate after plate, that there’s meaning behind these bundles of masa and what they continue to bring to the table,” the report explained.

Arnaldo Richards’ Picos Restaurant – Houston

Delia’s Tamales – San Antonio