DALLAS (KDAF) — Feeling stressed? Don’t be afraid if you are, you’re not alone. But what cities as a whole are the most and least stressed in America? A recent study done by WalletHub searched to answer that question.

It’s no secret that stress is easy to come by and with the heat of Texas beating down on you, stress could be more frequent than ever! However, WalletHub says, “Stress is not always a bad thing, though. Certain kinds of stress can have positive effects on a person’s well-being, at least in the right doses.”

They checked out over 180 cities across the country to determine where Americans cope with stress the best by looking at average weekly work hours, unemployment rate, divorce rate and suicide rates.

Before we look at how Texas did, here’s a look at the top 10:

Cleveland Detroit Gulfport Baltimore Philadelphia Memphis New Orleans Birmingham St. Louis Toledo

Now, let’s have a look-see at how Texas did in this study:

Houston (18)

Dallas (36)

San Antonio (41)

Brownsville (50)

Corpus Christi (56)

El Paso (71)

Fort Worth (76)

Arlington (78)

Laredo (87)

Grand Prairie (89)

Garland (90)

Lubbock (94)

Amarillo (98)

Irving (117)

Austin (162)

Plano (168)

For more from this study on the most and least stressed cities in America, click here.