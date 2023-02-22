DALLAS (KDAF) — The United States of America in 2023 is one of the most diverse countries in the entire world with such a melting pot of cultures throughout its population.

A study from WalletHub sought to find the most and least ethnically diverse cities throughout the US, and it’s clear that the Lone Star State is filled with diversity.

“WalletHub took a snapshot of America’s current cultural profile, comparing more than 500 of the largest U.S. cities across three key indicators of ethnic diversity. We examined each city based on ethnicity and race, language and birthplace,” the study said.

So, without further ado, here’s a look at the Texas cities ranked among the most culturally diverse cities in the country:

Plano – 26

Houston – 28

Arlington – 34

Dallas – 49

Fort Worth – 65

Austin – 72

For a more in-depth look into the numbers and a breakdown of large, midsize and small cities, click here!