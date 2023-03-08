DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to leading a company, business, or something similar there’s no right answer to what a leader looks like other than simply, being a good leader.

As time continues on, more women are leading the way when it comes to leadership in Fortune 500 companies in 2023, however, the number of women leading at large corporations in the country is at 10% according to SmartAsset.

In their most recent study, they found the best cities for women in leadership in 2023, “Less than a quarter of businesses are owned by women. Women own only 21.49% of businesses across the 62 cities we analyzed. That percentage is highest in Anchorage, Alaska, where women own 26.44% of all businesses and lowest in Lincoln, Nebraska (14.06%).”

These are the Texas cities that are listed among the best in the US:

Austin – No. 17

Houston – No. 37

San Antonio – No. 40

Dallas – No. 52

Fort Worth – No. 57

El Paso – No. 61