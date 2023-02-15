DALLAS (KDAF) — February is Black History Month and it’s the perfect time to frequent Black-owned businesses, but maybe you’re looking to start your own business in 2023.

So, how do you know which cities are the best for Black-owned businesses? Well, we checked out a report from LendingTree on where Black-owned businesses are most prominent.

The report said, “Across the 50 metros in the U.S. with the most-Black owned businesses in 2020, Atlanta had the highest percentage of Black-owned businesses at 7.4%. This is an increase from last year’s report, when 6.7% of businesses were Black-owned — tying for the No. 3 position in 2019.”

There were some cities from the Lone Star State that were ranked in the top 35:

Houston – 20

Dallas – 25

San Antonio – 32

Austin – 34

For a full breakdown of Lending Tree’s in-depth report on Black-owned businesses in America, click here!