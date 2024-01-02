The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Jan. 2 marks National Science Fiction Day, according to National Today. Science Fiction films date back as early as the 20th century.

“Science fiction touches so many different areas of literature that most people can find one area that they love. Science fiction can include stories based in space with aliens like E.T. or space battles like Star Wars,” National Today said.

The industry has made an imprint in cinema and the science fiction genre as a whole. Once seen only in books, stories soon hit the silver screens. Did you know that there were even science fiction films, produced and filmed right here in Dallas?

Even our very own, Fun on the Run’s Yolonda Williams was a part of the trend, as she was in the dystopic film RoboCop (1987). Here are some films produced in North Texas that are science fiction, according to IMBD :

1. The Giant Gila Monster (1959)

Look out! A giant lizard terrorizes a rural Texas community in this 1959 Sci-Fi flick and a heroic teenager attempts to destroy the creature.

“Filmed near Dallas, Texas, the film was budgeted at $175,000 and was produced by Dallas drive-in theater chain owner Gordon McLendon[2] who wanted co-features for his main attractions. McLendon shot the film back to back with The Killer Shrews. Both films were feted as the first feature films shot in and produced in Dallas, and the first movies to premiere as double features. Unlike most double features released in the South, these films received national and even foreign distribution“, IMBD states.

2. The Killer Shrews (1959)

Can you imagine being stuck on an island terrorized by giant shrews… while also trying to survive a hurricane?

“Shot outside of Dallas, Texas, it was produced back-to-back with The Giant Gila Monster. Now in the public domain. Principal photography took place outside of Dallas, Texas.[1] Special effects were provided by first-time director Kellogg, who served as the head of 20th Century Fox’s special effects department throughout most of the 1950s. This low-budget feature was regarded as one of the more successful “regional films”. Unlike other regional films, however, it received national and even foreign distribution,” IMBD explains.

3. Mars Needs Women (1968 TV Movie)

The film is about a Martian and his journey on Earth.

“Over a two-week shooting schedule, Buchanan shot Mars Needs Women in his hometown of Dallas, pretending it to be Houston. Faced with his usual meager budget, he resorted to using available spaces, including office buildings, to serve as NASA headquarters,” IMBD mentioned.

4. Phantom of the Paradise (1974)

In this 1974 fantasy drama, a disfigured composer sells his soul for the woman he loves so that she will perform his music. This was filmed at The Majestic Theater, according to IMBD.

Dallas, Texas, USA. 2 June 2023. The Majestic Theatre and Dallas City

5. RoboCop (1987)

This film became a classic within the Sci-Fi era. In a dystopic crime-ridden Detroit, a terminally wounded cop returns to the force as a cyborg with revenge on his mind.

“Set in Detroit, but shot all over Dallas. The OCP headquarters is actually Dallas City Hall, stretched via special effects to a 95-story height. Some interior scenes of OCP were shot in the Plaza of the Americas atrium, while the 40th floor of the Renaissance Hotel served as the OCP boardroom… The historic Dallas High School building was a stand in for the Detroit Police Department, while the interior scenes at Detroit PD were filmed in what is now Sons of Hermann Hall, and the Dallas Municipal Building on Harwood was the setting for Detroit’s City Hall,” IMBD Said.

Fun On the Run’s Yolonda Williams played security named Ramirez in the film. She talked about starring in such a film. “A lot of people didn’t realize how big the movie was going to be. It was filmed in the summer of 1986 in triple-digit heat, and released in the Summer of 87. We were filming downtown in Crozier Technical High School,” Williams said.

(L/R: Tyress Allen, Sage Parker, Miguel Ferrer and Yolonda Williams)

The cast of RoboCop (1987) Yolonda Williams pictured with RoboCop

However you may like to consume Sci-fi whether it be through books, television or film enjoy today as you watch your favorites!