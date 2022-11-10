DALLAS (KDAF) — How many of your out there can truly say that donuts make you go nuts? Well, if you’re living in the state of Texas there are a couple of cities that are not only home to some of the best in the state, but in the country as well.

Whether you’re looking for donuts in the morning, afternoon or evening, there’s never a bad time for this delicious sweet treat.

We checked out a report from Twist Travel Magazine on the best donuts in America that are a must-try and of course, the state of Texas is no stranger to good donuts. Four spots around the state made the illustrious list, so, without further ado, here are the top donut shops in the Lone Star State:

Round Rock Donuts – Round Rock

Shipley’s Do-Nuts – Multiple locations

Gourdoughs Doughnuts – Austin

Mrs. Johnson’s Bakery – Austin

The report said, “Hungry donut lovers aren’t just tied to places like Dunkin’ Donuts and Krispy Kreme either. No, there are homegrown, local spots popping up around the country with cake donuts, donuts with the texture of a fluffy cloud, and even Portuguese donuts.”