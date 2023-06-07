HGH SPLY Instagram

DALLAS (KDAF) — Summer is upon us and that means when the rays are out, the drinks are out. This means more brunches, lunches and fun memories will all be made on the patio!

So where should you start your summer shenanigans? Where should you meet for the good times? We have compiled a list of some of the best patios that Dallas has to offer.

So whether it’s for date night, brunch, lunch, or even a solo care day, try these places for the best time!

Standard Service Heath | Heath Tipsy Oak | Arlington City Works | Frisco Salsa Limon | River District HG SPLY | Fort Worth 3 Nations Brewing | Carrollton Truck Yard the Colony Lakeview By Peppersmash | The Colony

What will be your first stop?