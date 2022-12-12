DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas is known for its stature and that everything is bigger within its borders, but there’s something to be said about the small towns of the Lone Star State and what they bring to the table.

Everyone knows about Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin, Houston, San Antonio among other of the state’s larger cities, but there are only so many of the large cities to go with the small towns that make up Texas.

Travel + Leisure released a report on the best small towns in Texas and how much small-town charm can mean to its residents and those that visit.

The report said, “Throughout the state, small-town life still largely exists between buzzing metropolises. And though compact, these picture-perfect small towns pack in big-time appeal, with festivals, great hiking, wineries, art installations, historic edifices, and stunning beauty everywhere you turn. Here are eight of the best small towns in Texas.”

Without further ado, these are the top small towns in Texas:

Marfa

Wimberley

Jefferson

Bandera

Dripping Springs

Round Top

Port Aransas

Johnson City