DALLAS (KDAF) — Love is truly in the air this week as Valentine’s Day will be celebrated not just on Tuesday, but all week long, and if you’re looking for a love escape, Texas is filled with romantic resorts.
We checked out a report from Trips To Discover on the best resorts around Texas if you looking for some extra romance!
“Texas couples have plenty of options when it comes to a romantic, secluded stay. No matter if you’d like your own private cottage, a room with a breathtaking view, or a resort with all the amenities, you’ll find the perfect place on this list for you and your partner to spend Valentine’s Day,” Trips To Discover wrote.
These are the 10 resorts throughout the
- La Cantera Resort & Spa
- Sage Hill Inn & Spa
- Paniolo Ranch
- Lakeway Resort & Spa
- The Inn at Dos Brisas
- Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek
- Mokara Hotel & Spa
- BlissWood Bed & Breakfast
- Magnolia House Bed & Breakfast
- Horseshoe Bay Resort, Horseshoe Bay