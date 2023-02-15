DALLAS (KDAF) — Love is truly in the air this week as Valentine’s Day will be celebrated not just on Tuesday, but all week long, and if you’re looking for a love escape, Texas is filled with romantic resorts.

We checked out a report from Trips To Discover on the best resorts around Texas if you looking for some extra romance!

“Texas couples have plenty of options when it comes to a romantic, secluded stay. No matter if you’d like your own private cottage, a room with a breathtaking view, or a resort with all the amenities, you’ll find the perfect place on this list for you and your partner to spend Valentine’s Day,” Trips To Discover wrote.

These are the 10 resorts throughout the

La Cantera Resort & Spa

Sage Hill Inn & Spa

Paniolo Ranch

Lakeway Resort & Spa

The Inn at Dos Brisas

Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek

Mokara Hotel & Spa

BlissWood Bed & Breakfast

Magnolia House Bed & Breakfast

Horseshoe Bay Resort, Horseshoe Bay