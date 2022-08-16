stage with microphone and stool illuminated by a spotlight with the word COMEDY on a red neon lamp and brick wall. . space for text. 3d render

DALLAS (KDAF) — Laughter is some of the best medicine for the mind, body and soul; it’s natural and if you can really get a good laugh in, you’ll probably end up feeling better than you were before the laughing.

That’s why it’s important to properly celebrate Tuesday, August 16 with laughter as it is National Tell A Joke Day! Who are the best people that tell jokes? Well, stand-up comics of course!

NationalToday says, “In our opinion, this day should be celebrated all year long. After all, who doesn’t enjoy a good giggle? On August 16, celebrate National Tell A Joke Day by doing just that — telling a joke. Hint: You might want to try it out on some good friends first, before making your comedy debut in a roomful of strangers. Practice will help. Remember, timing is everything.”

So, where can you find the best spots to get a solid laughing session in at? Comedy clubs. That’s why we checked out Tripadvisor’s list of the best comedy clubs in Texas!

Esther’s Follies – Austin

Four Day Weekend – Downtown Fort Worth

The Hideout Theatre – Austin

Capitol City Comedy Club – Austin

Houston Improv

Hyena’s Comedy Nightclub – Downtown Fort Worth

Dallas Comedy House

Backdoor Comedy Club – Richardson

CSz Houston

The Comedy Arena – McKinney

Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club – San Antonio

For more from Tripadvisor’s list, click here!