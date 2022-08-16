DALLAS (KDAF) — Laughter is some of the best medicine for the mind, body and soul; it’s natural and if you can really get a good laugh in, you’ll probably end up feeling better than you were before the laughing.
That’s why it’s important to properly celebrate Tuesday, August 16 with laughter as it is National Tell A Joke Day! Who are the best people that tell jokes? Well, stand-up comics of course!
NationalToday says, “In our opinion, this day should be celebrated all year long. After all, who doesn’t enjoy a good giggle? On August 16, celebrate National Tell A Joke Day by doing just that — telling a joke. Hint: You might want to try it out on some good friends first, before making your comedy debut in a roomful of strangers. Practice will help. Remember, timing is everything.”
So, where can you find the best spots to get a solid laughing session in at? Comedy clubs. That’s why we checked out Tripadvisor’s list of the best comedy clubs in Texas!
- Esther’s Follies – Austin
- Four Day Weekend – Downtown Fort Worth
- The Hideout Theatre – Austin
- Capitol City Comedy Club – Austin
- Houston Improv
- Hyena’s Comedy Nightclub – Downtown Fort Worth
- Dallas Comedy House
- Backdoor Comedy Club – Richardson
- CSz Houston
- The Comedy Arena – McKinney
- Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club – San Antonio
For more from Tripadvisor’s list, click here!