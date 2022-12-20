DALLAS (KDAF) — While the most popular time to enjoy some time at the beach is the summer or even early fall/late spring, there’s something to be said about the peace and quiet taking a quick beach trip during the winter could bring travelers.

Texas is known for many things and while sports, food and history are always top of mind, the beaches of the Lone Star State aren’t to be looked down on. That’s why we checked out a report from Trips to Discover on the best beach hotels in South Padre Island, Texas.

“Many visitors come to fish, as the waters are inhabited by over 600 different species, or to golf on one of its dozens of courses. Plus, there are over 300 days of sunshine for enjoying it all. For the ideal base, consider booking one of these top hotels,” the report said.

So, without further ado, here are the best beach hotels South Padre Island has to offer:

Isla Grand Beach Resort

Courtyard South Padre Island

Hilton Garden Inn South Padre Island Beachfront

My Sapphire South Padre

Holiday Inn Resort South Padre Island-Beach Front

La Copa Inn Resort

Pearl South Padre

Best Western Beachside Inn

Padre South Hotel on the Beach

Peninsula Island Resort & Spa

La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham South Padre Island Beach

Super 8 by Wyndham South Padre Island