DALLAS(KDAF)— Happy National Beer Day! To celebrate, why not head to the closest brewery and sample some local brews?

The Texas own brews are sure to satisfy any beer lover’s palate, from IPAs to lagers. April 7 marks National Beer Day so toast to a cold one, and celebrate with friends!

National Today said “Every April 7 is National Beer Day, a time when we can raise a toast to the oldest and most venerable of all beverages. People have been making beer for over 5,000 years; in fact, the oldest recorded recipe we know of is for beer.

In honor of the national holiday, Zipp Liquor, a beverage search engine, has compiled a list of the 10 best beers in Texas.

You’ll find something to suit your taste, whether you love light or dark, hoppy or malty – and you’ll be drinking something from a Texas brewery.

Shiner Bock Lone Star Original Velvet Hammer Saint Arnold Pub Crawl Electric Jellyfish Han’s Pills Concha La Flor Peacemaker Atrial Rubicite Blonde Bombshell