DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the best game day eats, snacks, or food for breakfast, lunch, or dinner is a big ole beautiful plate of nachos. There’s no need to argue about it.

Sunday, November 6 is National Nachos Day! Grab yourself some crispy chips and toppings galore to celebrate this day, the right way.

“On this day we celebrate everyone’s favorite snack no matter how you make it. Chicken or beef? Beans or salsa? Cheddar or that yellow stuff they top chips with at football games? There’s no one specific way to make it as long as it has two main ingredients: Chips and as much cheese as you can pile on,” NationalToday said.

So, in order to really get in the holiday spirit, we checked out a report from Love Food on the tastiest nachos in every state across the country.

The Lone Star State’s representative on the list resides in the Central Texas city of Austin inside, Vamonos.

“Visitors to Vamonos, a colorful Tex-Mex restaurant that gets its inspiration from classic Texan ranch meals, are always impressed by the Nachos Ignacio. The large dish features crispy tortillas, ground beef, refried beans, Oaxaca and Monterey Jack cheese, and pickled jalapeños. You can be sure every chip comes fully loaded with fresh sauce and flavorful toppings,” the report said.