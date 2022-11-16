DALLAS (KDAF) — Okay, this may be controversial for some, but right on the money for others, when it comes to Thanksgiving you might not have to make a choice and just fill your plate with every offering the kitchen has prepared that Thursday, but if you had to, what foods would be your favorite?

A report from Shane Co checked out each state’s ideal Thanksgiving plate, and while you might not agree, you should see how it pans out at your family’s Thursday celebrations.

The report said, “Everyone has their favorite tasty Thanksgiving treats they look forward to each November, and we wanted to find out what they were. For this study, we gathered search data from Google to determine which Thanksgiving staples were at the top of each state’s wish list this holiday season.”

So, in the great state of Texas, this is what the ideal Thanksgiving plate would look like:

Turkey

Rice

Sweet Potato

Stuffing

Pumpkin Pie

The average ideal plate in America consists of:

Turkey

Stuffing

Brussels Sprouts

Sweet Potatoes

Pumpkin Pie