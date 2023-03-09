DALLAS (KDAF) — The luck of the Irish is flowing throughout the month of March and especially around St. Patrick’s Day! While you may feel a part of the Irish culture in celebration on March 17, what cities are the most Irish in America?

In honor of Irish American Heritage Month, LawnStarter drew up a report on 2023’s most Irish cities in the country, “We looked beyond green bloodlines — we also looked at access to Irish pubs, dance schools, and social groups among 10 total indicators of Irishness.”

So, which cities throughout Texas are the luckiest and just how does that luck stack up with the rest of the country?

Austin No. 29

Dallas No. 71

Houston No. 73

San Antonio No. 97

Fort Worth No. 102

Denton No. 105

Frisco 115

McKinney No. 121

Waco No. 124

Plano No. 126

“The cities with the smallest Irish American populations — both in number and proportion — unsurprisingly landed at the bottom of our ranking. They include cities like Hialeah, Florida, in last place and Laredo, Texas, just ahead of it,” the report said.