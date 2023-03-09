DALLAS (KDAF) — The luck of the Irish is flowing throughout the month of March and especially around St. Patrick’s Day! While you may feel a part of the Irish culture in celebration on March 17, what cities are the most Irish in America?

In honor of Irish American Heritage Month, LawnStarter drew up a report on 2023’s most Irish cities in the country, “We looked beyond green bloodlines — we also looked at access to Irish pubs, dance schools, and social groups among 10 total indicators of Irishness.”

What to know about the 2023 Dallas Mavs St. Patrick’s Parade & Festival

So, which cities throughout Texas are the luckiest and just how does that luck stack up with the rest of the country?

  • Austin No. 29
  • Dallas No. 71
  • Houston No. 73
  • San Antonio No. 97
  • Fort Worth No. 102
  • Denton No. 105
  • Frisco 115
  • McKinney No. 121
  • Waco No. 124
  • Plano No. 126

“The cities with the smallest Irish American populations — both in number and proportion — unsurprisingly landed at the bottom of our ranking. They include cities like Hialeah, Florida, in last place and Laredo, Texas, just ahead of it,” the report said.