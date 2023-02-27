DALLAS (KDAF) — While beauty looks different for everyone around the world, there’s something about the most beautiful restaurants in the Lone Star State that not only provide amazing date settings but amazing food as well.
A report from Trips to Discover found the 12 most beautiful restaurants in Texas and there are some North Texas eateries on the list; Dallas’ Sassetta and Fort Worth’s Reata Restaurant.
“When it comes to dining, Texas is home to a long list of beautiful restaurants. No matter if it’s a first date or an anniversary celebration, these establishments are so stunning that they will make your dinner absolutely unforgettable,” the report said.
Here’s a look at the report’s full list:
- The Oasis on Lake Travis – Austin
- The County Line on the Lake – Austin
- The Spot – Galveston
- Republic of Texas Bar and Grill – Corpus Christi
- Sassetta – Dallas
- Lutie’s Garden Restaurant – Austin
- Reata Restaurant – Fort Worth
- The Guenther House – San Antonio
- Gristmill River Restaurant & Bar – New Braunfels
- Chisos Mountain Lodge Restaurant – Big Bend National Park
- Backstreet Cafe – Houston
- Villa Capri – Seabrook