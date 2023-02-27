two girls holding drinks wine start eating paella with seafood and squid at a table in a restaurant

DALLAS (KDAF) — While beauty looks different for everyone around the world, there’s something about the most beautiful restaurants in the Lone Star State that not only provide amazing date settings but amazing food as well.

A report from Trips to Discover found the 12 most beautiful restaurants in Texas and there are some North Texas eateries on the list; Dallas’ Sassetta and Fort Worth’s Reata Restaurant.

“When it comes to dining, Texas is home to a long list of beautiful restaurants. No matter if it’s a first date or an anniversary celebration, these establishments are so stunning that they will make your dinner absolutely unforgettable,” the report said.

Here’s a look at the report’s full list:

The Oasis on Lake Travis – Austin

The County Line on the Lake – Austin

The Spot – Galveston

Republic of Texas Bar and Grill – Corpus Christi

Sassetta – Dallas

Lutie’s Garden Restaurant – Austin

Reata Restaurant – Fort Worth

The Guenther House – San Antonio

Gristmill River Restaurant & Bar – New Braunfels

Chisos Mountain Lodge Restaurant – Big Bend National Park

Backstreet Cafe – Houston

Villa Capri – Seabrook