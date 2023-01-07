DALLAS (KDAF) — Sushi is one of the best foods out there. Whether you like raw fish or cooked rolls, there is no wrong way to eat sushi.

Speaking of sushi, Saturday, Jan. 7, is National Tempura Day. Tempura is when food is deep-fried in a light batter of flour, eggs and water.

” Although the Portuguese living in Nagasaki in the 16th century introduced it, tempura has become entrenched in Japanese culture, and you can find tempura everywhere in Japan today. On this day, you can enjoy tempura in different ways, including with a dipping sauce or something more experimental like tempura ice cream,” as stated on NationalToday.com.

If you want to celebrate National Tempura Day, there are plenty of great spots in North Texas to do so. To make your celebrations easier here is a list of the best sushi spots in North Texas according to Yelp reviews:

Uchi

Hatsuyuki Handroll Bar

Tei Tei Robata Bar

Sasa Sushi

Sushi Sake

Blue Sushi Sake Grill

Kome

Sushi Yokohama

Oishii

For more suggestions, visit Yelp.