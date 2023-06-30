DALLAS(KDAF)—When it comes to protecting your skin from the scorching Texas sun, it is essential to choose a sunscreen that offers maximum protection.
Health, Fitness, and personal care website, WireCutter listed the 4 top sunscreens that are considered the best sunscreen.
Here are some of the best sunscreens that will shield your skin from the intense UV rays and prevent that dreaded Texas-sized sunburn.
4 Best Sunscreens this Summer:
- Blue Lizard Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50+
- Banana Boat Light As Air Sunscreen Lotion SPF 50+
- Equate Sport Broad Spectrum Sunscreen Value Size SPF 50
- Thrive Bodyshield SPF 50