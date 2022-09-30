DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to eating in Texas there are a few must-haves, Tex-Mex, barbecue, and, of course, a nice juicy steak.

It’s truly a joy when you find a local steakhouse that brings you a true Texas feel unlike the big chains around town. Wherever you’re located in the Lone Star State, there’s more than likely a local joint waiting for you to walk through its doors so you can enjoy the best steak you’ve ever had and tell all your friends about it.

It can be intimidating though, how do you know where to go or what are you supposed to order? Will people make fun of you for how you like your steak done? Don’t sweat the small stuff, we checked out a report from Texas Real Food about the best steakhouses the state has to offer.

The report says, “Texas is a big state with plenty of room for cattle. And Texas loves its steak. There are literally hundreds of steakhouses to choose from, but we’ve narrowed it down to the 20 best for you passionate carnivores. Whether you’re looking for a classic Texas steakhouse or something more unique, we’ve got you covered. So fire up the grill and let’s get cooking!”

Here’s a look at the best steakhouses around Texas:

Porters Dining + Butcher – College Station

Pappas Bros. Steakhouse – Dallas

Bovine & Barley – Houston

Knife – Dallas

Cattlemen’s Steakhouse – Fabens

Lonesome Dove Western Bistro – Austin

Reata – Alpine

135 Prime – Waco

Holman Valley Steakhouse – LaGrange

For more from this list, click here!