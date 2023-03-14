Early childhood education provides students with a foundation for success for the rest of their lives. In studies about the ROI of early education, for every $1 spent, $7 are generated later. As a result, it is imperative to invest in children’s futures by providing them high quality learning environments and curricula.

Because there can be vast differences in the number and type of resources distributed among school districts, it is left largely up to parents to determine what school is best for their child. In response to that need, Stacker compiled a list of the best public elementary schools in Texas using rankings from Niche.

Keep reading to see how school districts in your state stack up.

#25. University Park Elementary School

– School district: Highland Park Independent School District

– Enrollment: 446 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#24. Campbell Elementary School

– School district: Katy Independent School District

– Enrollment: 1,356 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#23. Walnut Grove Elementary School

– School district: Carroll Independent School District

– Enrollment: 636 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#22. Frances E. Norton Elementary School

– School district: Allen Independent School District

– Enrollment: 634 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#21. Robert H. Rockenbaugh Elementary School

– School district: Carroll Independent School District

– Enrollment: 506 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#20. Town Center Elementary School

– School district: Coppell Independent School District

– Enrollment: 480 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#19. Talley El

– School district: Frisco Independent School District

– Enrollment: 586 (17:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#18. Eanes Elementary School

– School district: Eanes Independent School District

– Enrollment: 577 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#17. Ralph And Mary Lynn Boyer El

– School district: Prosper Independent School District

– Enrollment: 785 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#16. Carroll Elementary School

– School district: Carroll Independent School District

– Enrollment: 600 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#15. Old Union Elementary School

– School district: Carroll Independent School District

– Enrollment: 466 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#14. Curtsinger Elementary School

– School district: Frisco Independent School District

– Enrollment: 563 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#13. Bridge Point Elementary School

– School district: Eanes Independent School District

– Enrollment: 605 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#12. Cedar Creek Elementary School

– School district: Eanes Independent School District

– Enrollment: 539 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#11. Founders Classical Academy – Frisco

– School district: Texas College Preparatory Academies

– Enrollment: 850 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#10. Chaparral Star Academy

– School district: Austin

– Enrollment: 370 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#9. Barton Creek Elementary School

– School district: Eanes Independent School District

– Enrollment: 518 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#8. Liscano El

– School district: Frisco Independent School District

– Enrollment: 713 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#7. Jenny Preston Elementary School

– School district: Allen Independent School District

– Enrollment: 550 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#6. Jim Spradley El

– School district: Prosper Independent School District

– Enrollment: 811 (16:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#5. Forest Trail Elementary School

– School district: Eanes Independent School District

– Enrollment: 550 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#4. Stephen F. Austin State University Charter School

– School district: Nacogdoches

– Enrollment: 255 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#3. Westlake Academy

– School district: Westlake

– Enrollment: 865 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#2. Meridian World School

– School district: Round Rock

– Enrollment: 1,679 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+

#1. Imagine International Academy of North Texas

– School district: Mckinney

– Enrollment: 1,435 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)

– Niche grade: A+