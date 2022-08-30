DALLAS (KDAF) — The end of summer is around the corner, while some are excited, some will be sad and it’s okay to feel however you’re feeling! Labor Day is a step away and if you don’t have plans yet, don’t worry, we’re here to help with some last-minute plans!

Texas is filled with fun for Labor Day weekend as it has great food, fun activities, staycations, bars, wineries, and more! NationalToday has a thing to say about Labor Day, September 5, “Whether in the form of a leisurely barbeque, a relaxing swim in the pool, watching a film at a drive-in cinema, or even just relaxing at home with family, there are so many different ways to mark the occasion.”

A report from Trips to Discover looked into the best Labor Day Weekend getaways in the Lone Star State and as you can imagine spots on the coast, historic cities with great food and of course wineries galore fill the list.

South Padre Island

Galveston

San Antonio

Austin

Fredericksburg

Corpus Christi

Houston

If you’re looking to hit the beach it seems South Padre Island, Galveston or Corpus Christi is the move for you and your friends and family! Maybe you want some more history and a Texas-centric weekend, San Antonio will definitely supply that for you.

Not feeling that? Austin will have plenty to do with music, eateries, wineries, and much, much more for you over the weekend. We all know Fredericksburg is the spot if you just want to chill and sip some win with your loved ones!

