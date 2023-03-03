DALLAS (KDAF) — Relaxation, chill time, getting away from the hustle and bustle of your everyday life, there’s nothing better to do than plan a beach vacation and while Florida might be your initial choice, Texas is filled with some incredible beaches.

But with Texas not being your knee-jerk reaction, where are you supposed to go? Well, a report from Travel + Leisure laid out the best beaches throughout the Lone Star State for any traveler.

“Texans occasionally downplay their beaches (they may not always stack up to some of the best beaches in certain other states), but if you know where to go, Texas beaches can be quite lovely and ideal for an afternoon of sunbathing or a weeklong Texas beach getaway,” the report said.

Here are the top 10 beaches throughout Texas:

Matagorda Beach

Mustang Island State Park

San Jose Island

Whitecap Beach

Rockport Beach

Galveston Island State Park

Malaquite Beach

South Padre Island Beach

Surfside Beach

Boca Chica Beach