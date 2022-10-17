(NEXSTAR) — Have you ever wondered what the safest places in Texas are?

To determine the rankings, safety and security research outlet SafeWise used crime data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, in addition to demographics and population information.

As part of the rankings, only cities with populations above 2,500 residents and below 300,000 were included. You can find the full methodology here. A September study by Smart Asset also used FBI data for its list of America’s 10 Safest Cities (though criteria for this were wider), determining at least two of SmartWise’s top 50 rank among the safest in the country — those are McKinney (No. 2) and Frisco (No. 1).

These are the 50 safest cities in Texas, according to SafeWise’s analysis. Asterisks indicate cities that are new to the rankings.

50. Coppell (Dallas County)

49. Cedar Park (Williamson, Travis counties)

48. Lakeway (Travis County)

47. McKinney (Collin County)

46. Whitehouse (Smith County)

45. Woodway (McLennan County)

44. Mansfield (Tarrant, Johnson, Ellis counties)

43. Sanger* (Denton County)

42. Prosper (Collin, Denton counties)

41. Graham (Young County)

40. Anna (Collin County)

39. Cibolo (Guadalupe, Bexar counties)

38. Allen (Collin County)

37. Socorro (El Paso County)

36. Frisco (Collin, Denton counties)

35. Hewitt (McLennan County)

34. Midlothian* (Ellis County)

33. Leander (Williamson, Travis counties)

32. Sugar Land* (Fort Bend County)

31. Fredericksburg (Gillespie County)

30. Celina (Collin, Denton counties)

29. Helotes (Bexar County)

28. Canyon (Randall County)

27. Corinth (Denton County)

26. Manvel (Brazoria County)

25. Little Elm* (Denton County)

24. Fair Oaks Ranch (Bexar, Comal and Kendall counties)

23. Hutto* (Williamson County)

22. Keller (Tarrant County)

21. Melissa (Collin County)

20. Wylie (Collin, Dallas and Rockwall counties)

19. Friendswood (Galveston, Harris counties)

18. San Elizario (El Paso County)

17. West University Place (Harris County)

16. Horizon City (El Paso County)

15. Murphy (Collin County)

14. Flower Mound (Denton, Tarrant counties)

13. University Park (Dallas County)

12. Crystal City (Zavala County)

11. Heath (Rockwall, Kaufman counties)

10. Sachse (Collin, Dallas counties)

9. Southlake (Tarrant, Denton counties)

8. Fate (Rockwall County)

7. Highland Village (Denton County)

6. Elgin (Bastrop, Travis counties)

5. Memorial Villages (Harris County)

4. Colleyville (Tarrant County)

3. Fairview (Collin County)

2. Fulshear (Fort Bend County)

1. Trophy Club (Denton, Tarrant counties)

SafeWise underlines that its use of “safe” and “dangerous” terms “refer explicitly to crime rates as calculated from FBI crime data — no other characterization of any community is implied or intended.”

The FBI also notes that rankings of its crime statistics are not a way of measuring law enforcement effectiveness in any given area.