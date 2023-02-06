DALLAS (KDAF) — Big cities are all the talk all over the United States and the world; it’s all about New York, Los Angeles, and Dallas to name a few. However, it’s truly the small towns around America that make this country so great.

Texas is a very proud state and you won’t find prouder people of their home state than you will in the small towns that make up the Lone Star State. So, with all of that being said, what are the best small towns in Texas?

We checked out a report from Travel + Leisure on the best small towns in Texas where the small-town charm is contagious.

“Throughout the state, small-town life still largely exists between buzzing metropolises. And though compact, these picture-perfect small towns pack in big-time appeal, with festivals, great hiking, wineries, art installations, historic edifices, and stunning beauty everywhere you turn,” the publication wrote.

Without further ado, here are the best small towns in the Lone Star State:

Marfa

Wimberley

Jefferson

Bandera

Dripping Springs

Round Top

Port Aransas

Johnson City