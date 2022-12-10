DALLAS (KDAF) — The weekend is here and if you are struggling to find a fun activity to do, why not try a brewery?

Breweries are a fun way to enjoy quality beer, good food and a fun atmosphere. What better day to enjoy a brewery than National Lager Day, which falls on Saturday, Dec. 10?

“The drink of choice for many at sporting events, backyard barbecues, baby showers, and funerals, lager is the light hoppy drink that is popular throughout the world. No one really knows how this holiday came about, but one thing is for sure, America loves this beer,” as stated on NationalToday.com.

North Texas is home to plenty of great breweries to celebrate National Lager Day. Here are the best breweries in North Texas according to Yelp reviews:

On Rotation

Pegasus City Brewery

Lakewood Brewing Company

Peticolas Brewing Company

Celestial Beerworks

Manhattan Project Beer Company

Community Beer Company

Four Corners Brewing

Vector Brewing