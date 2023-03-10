DALLAS (KDAF) — St. Patrick’s Day is nearing and Dallas is getting prepped for its massive parade and festival celebration on March 11 to kick things off before the official holiday.

When it comes to celebrating, what are the best cities in the country for St. Patrick’s Day? Well according to a study conducted by WalletHub, not all cities are created equal for celebrating this unique holiday.

“What began as a Catholic feast day and gained more recognition with these colonial celebrations is today one of America’s biggest cultural holidays. More than 31 million people in the U.S. claim Irish ancestry – that’s more than six times the population of Ireland. As this lucky group of people expanded over the centuries, so too did American St. Paddy’s Day traditions,” the study said.

These are the top 5 US cities for St. Patrick’s Day:

Boston Philadelphia Chicago Pittsburgh New York

There were no Texas cities in the top 50, however, here’s a look at the top Texas cities for celebrating St. Patrick’s Day

Corpus Christi Killeen Irving Amarillo Lubbock McAllen Waco El Paso McKinney Plano