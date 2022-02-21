DALLAS (KDAF) — A new study by WalletHub says Texas is hard at work in the new year.

Four Texas cities, three of those being in North Texas have ranked in the top 10 hardest-working cities in America in 2022.

The following Texas cities made the list: Irving (5), Austin (8), Plano (9), Dallas (10).

In order to determine where Americans work the hardest, WalletHub compared the 116 largest cities across 11 key metrics. The data set ranges from employment rate to average hours worked per week to share of workers with multiple jobs.

According to the study Dallas ranks in the following metrics:

5 th – Avg. Workweek Hours

– Avg. Workweek Hours 33 rd – Avg. Commute Time

– Avg. Commute Time 21 st – Share of Households Where No Adults Work

– Share of Households Where No Adults Work 27 th – Annual Volunteer Hours per Resident

– Annual Volunteer Hours per Resident 7th – Avg. Leisure Time Spent per Day

For the full report, click here.