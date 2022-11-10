DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of some of the fastest-growing cities in America, what states do you think of? California, New York, well, one of those is true, but the state of Texas not only has two of the fastest-growing cities in the country but these cities cracked the top five.
We checked out a report from the Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise on 2022’s Fastest-Growing U.S. Cities and it’s fair to say the Lone Star State is beyond booming.
The report’s rankings dove into each city’s employment rate and economic output, it showcases just where people in the workforce are moving to most.
Here’s a look at the top 10 cities:
- San Francisco Bay Area
- Austin
- Seattle
- Raleigh/Durham
- Dallas
- Denver
- Salt Lake City
- Charlotte
- New Orleans
- Orlando
Kenan Institute said, “Austin’s status as a technology hub along with its high concentration of venture capital, warm climate and vibrant cultural offerings lead to frequent comparisons
with the Bay Area – and in fact, high-profile Silicon Valley companies, including
Amazon, Google, Oracle and Tesla, have recently expanded their operations in
Austin. But those leaving the Bay Area may be bringing their former region’s housing
issues with them – the median home value in Austin increased from $349,156 in
August 2020 to $566,479 in August 2022,3 with average multifamily rents rising
10% year over year.4 And there are signs of hiring rates slowing down as 2022 has
progressed, indicating that Austin’s labor boom may have already peaked.
“During the peak months of the COVID-19 pandemic, no metro area’s population
grew more than Dallas-Fort Worth. The area’s addition of 97,290 people between
June 2020 and July 2021 was not entirely surprising, however, as the area has
reported robust and positive population growth each year since 1950.6 The region’s
persistent attractiveness to new migrants is likely due – at least in part – to its
diversity and strength across industries, with healthcare being a major driver of
economic growth. In total, 19 Fortune 500 companies are based in Dallas, including
AT&T, CBRE Group, Exxon Mobil, Southwest Airlines and Texas Instruments.”
For a more in-depth look into the report’s findings, click here.