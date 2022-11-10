DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of some of the fastest-growing cities in America, what states do you think of? California, New York, well, one of those is true, but the state of Texas not only has two of the fastest-growing cities in the country but these cities cracked the top five.

We checked out a report from the Kenan Institute of Private Enterprise on 2022’s Fastest-Growing U.S. Cities and it’s fair to say the Lone Star State is beyond booming.

The report’s rankings dove into each city’s employment rate and economic output, it showcases just where people in the workforce are moving to most.

Here’s a look at the top 10 cities:

San Francisco Bay Area Austin Seattle Raleigh/Durham Dallas Denver Salt Lake City Charlotte New Orleans Orlando

Kenan Institute said, “Austin’s status as a technology hub along with its high concentration of venture capital, warm climate and vibrant cultural offerings lead to frequent comparisons

with the Bay Area – and in fact, high-profile Silicon Valley companies, including

Amazon, Google, Oracle and Tesla, have recently expanded their operations in

Austin. But those leaving the Bay Area may be bringing their former region’s housing

issues with them – the median home value in Austin increased from $349,156 in

August 2020 to $566,479 in August 2022,3 with average multifamily rents rising

10% year over year.4 And there are signs of hiring rates slowing down as 2022 has

progressed, indicating that Austin’s labor boom may have already peaked.

“During the peak months of the COVID-19 pandemic, no metro area’s population

grew more than Dallas-Fort Worth. The area’s addition of 97,290 people between

June 2020 and July 2021 was not entirely surprising, however, as the area has

reported robust and positive population growth each year since 1950.6 The region’s

persistent attractiveness to new migrants is likely due – at least in part – to its

diversity and strength across industries, with healthcare being a major driver of

economic growth. In total, 19 Fortune 500 companies are based in Dallas, including

AT&T, CBRE Group, Exxon Mobil, Southwest Airlines and Texas Instruments.”

For a more in-depth look into the report’s findings, click here.