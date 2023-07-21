DALLAS(KDAF)—It’s hot today (Friday) until 8 p.m.! Wear lightweight clothes, stays hydrated, know the signs of heat illness, and wear heat safety precautions. As of this morning, temperatures were in the mid-80s and are expected to rise in the afternoon.

NWS Fort Worth said, “A Heat Advisory is in effect through 8 PM today (Friday). Remember to practice heat safety by avoiding extended periods outdoors, staying hydrated, knowing the symptoms of heat illness, and wearing lightweight clothing”.

A cold front is expected to move in this weekend, bringing temperatures down from triple digits.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Hot weather continues today with highs in the low 100s and heat index values between 105-110. A weak cold front will move through tonight and lower Saturday’s highs to the low-mid 90s across North Texas. It may also allow for isolated storms in the afternoon for parts of Central and East Texas Saturday afternoon”.

There is a possibility of temperatures reaching 105 degrees, we may also get a storm that may come on Saturday afternoon.

NWS Fort Worth said, “A stalled front across Central Texas may promote the development of an isolated storm in the afternoon. Coverage will remain minimal, generally under 20%. Otherwise, most people should expect temperatures in the 90s to 105 degrees”.

There will still be more harsh heat next week in North Texas.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Hot temperatures will continue next week across the region next week with heat index values between 105-110 each afternoon. The hot conditions are likely to persist through the end of the week”.

North Texas is under a wildfire warning due to increasing heat. There are certain areas where the Weather Service recommends caution when camping and driving.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Anomalous summer heat and re-emerging drought conditions are resulting in elevated fire weather concerns, particularly west of I- 35 through the end of the week. Exercise caution during all outdoor activities where there is the potential for grass fires to start. Do not burn unnecessarily, toss lit cigarettes on the ground, or drag town chains on the ground”.